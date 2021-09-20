Overnight Closures Planned For 5 Freeway in Burbank

Overnight closures are planned starting Monday night for parts of the 5 Freeway in Burbank so crews can work on an ongoing improvement project.

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway will be closed at Burbank Boulevard at 11:59 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Caltrans.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The northbound 5 Freeway closure may be repeated from 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, if needed. Also, the northbound 5 Freeway may be reduced to one or two lanes starting at 9 p.m. each night. Connector roads and ramps will be affected, and detours will be posted.

After the work is completed on the northbound side of the freeway, work will begin on the southbound side.

"All of these complete freeway closures will happen in only one direction of travel at a time -- either northbound or southbound -- not in both directions simultaneously," according to a Caltrans statement.

Accordingly, all southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway will be closed at Burbank Boulevard either at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday or 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, continuing through the following day at 4 a.m., and the work may be repeated on a subsequent night.

If the first day of work on the southbound side is on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., then the work may be repeated, if needed, on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. through Friday at 4 a.m.

Also, the southbound 5 Freeway may be reduced to one or two lanes starting at 9 p.m. each night.

The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change. The closures will be posted on the website www.My5LA.com and on Twitter at @My5LA.