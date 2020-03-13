Overnight Fire Burns a Hillside Home in Studio City

Fire burned a one-story home in Studio City early Friday morning, but firefighters protected nearby residences from flames.

Fire crews needed nearly 90 minutes to extinguish the fire reported at 3:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of Eureka Drive, south of Ventura Boulevard. The fire initially threatened homes on at least two sides of the 2,282-square foot house.

Two people inside the home were able to safely escape the fire

The fire caused a partial collapse of the hillside home. Its location meant firefighters initially faced limited water pressure, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"LADWP made adjustments to increase pressure, which improved the situation but the number of hose lines able to be put into operation (was) affected," said Margaret Stewart, of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One house sustained minor exterior damage.

The fire was knocked down just before 5 a.m.

A cause was not immediately determined.