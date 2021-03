Several traffic lanes of the 101 Freeway were blocked early Monday morning after a big rig overturned just north of the Alameda Street off-ramp in downtown LA.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. blocking the 2, 3, and 4 lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway, CHP said. Only the No. 1 lane was open. A SigAlert was issued for the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and if there were any injuries.

It's unknown when the lanes will reopen.