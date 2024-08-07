Traffic

Overturned semi-truck crash causes traffic backup in Diamond Bar

Valley Boulevard or the eastbound 10 Freeway can be used as alternate routes.  

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A Sigalert has been issued in the Diamond Bar area after a semi-truck overturned after crashing with an SUV early Wednesday, according to Caltrans. 

The crash was reported at around 2:51 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway at the Brea Canyon exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. Traffic was being directed to the 57 Freeway. 

The right lane has been opened to help ease some of the traffic backup that has now extended, approaching the 71 Freeway.

The SUV involved in the crash is reportedly on top of the center divide on the highway.

