Officers Rescue Disabled Man From Burning Car Wreck

The officers said they were just doing their jobs.

By Heather Navarro

A daring rescue was caught on camera in the San Fernando Valley as two officers pulled a disabled man from a burning van Friday.

Two LAPD officers came across a smoking van Friday at 5:50 p.m. on Laurel Canyon and Paxton boulevards in Pacoima.

"It was another routine patrol shift," the LAPD tweet says. "Moments later, a car was engulfed in flames and @LAPDFoothill [officers] had pulled a disabled man out."

LAPD said the man's wheelchair was lost in the flames, but "quickly replaced by an officer's donation."

