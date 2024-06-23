Fights erupt between supporters of Israel, Palestinians in West LA

Scattered violence and fist fights broke out Sunday between Palestinian supporters and supporters of Israel in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles, where police in riot gear attempted to restore order.

The trouble began at 10:52 a.m. in the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators had gathered in front of the Abas Torah synagogue at 9040 W. Pico Blvd., and were met with counter-demonstrators, some carrying Israeli flags.

Heated verbal confrontations grew physical shortly thereafter, with several scuffles occurring in streets throughout the neighborhood. Video from the scene showed punches being thrown and some people wielding the handles of protest signs as weapons.

Police responded in riot gear.

Im did not immediately report any injuries or arrests, but video appeared to show at least two pro-Palestinian demonstrators taken from their SUV and arrested near Pico and Wetherly Drive, with an LAPD officer removing a small child from the back seat.