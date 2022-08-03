One Killed in Possible Shooting at Panorama City Intersection

One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a possible shooting at a Panorama City intersection.

Police responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue outside several businesses near the Valley Indoor Swap Meet.

At least four people were injured at the scene.

Details about the injured patients' conditions and the nature of the injuries were not immediately available. Authorities could not confirm how many patients suffered gunshot wounds.

Authorities are searching for a man who left the scene of the shooting in a newer model BMW, possible a M3.

NBCLA is attempting to confirm whether a car crash led to the gunfire. Police said it appears the victim was shot while inside a car.

