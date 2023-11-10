Parents disheartened by planned closure of four schools in Hacienda La Puente school district

In a bid to counter the ongoing challenge of dwindling enrollment, the Hacienda La Puente School District announced plans to shutter four schools over the next few years.

The affected schools include Bixby, Sunset, and Dell Valle Elementary, along with the Los Robles Academy. The restructuring also involves the relocation of middle school students from campuses such as Lassalette Middle School, leaving only K-5 grades behind.

The decision, made by the school board in a contentious early-morning meeting following a lengthy public hearing, sparked anger among parents who feel excluded from the decision-making process. Critics argue that the school officials did not adequately involve the community in such significant changes.

"The process has left parents feeling sidelined," said Stephanie Rios, a parent at Lassalette Middle School. "I think a decision needs to be made as a community instead of the board members."

The school district, however, points to a significant decline in enrollment as the driving force behind the closures. Over the past five years, student numbers have plummeted by 12% with a projected 25% decrease anticipated by 2028.

Samuel Brown Vazquez of the Community Coalition of Hacienda Puente highlighted the widespread impact, stating, "There's 34 schools, and it's at least seven or eight that are going to be affected by this process."

Despite the reassurance that there will be no layoffs and high schools will remain unaffected, concerns linger among parents, particularly those with special-needs students.

Kimberly Sandoval, who suffers from a painful bone disease, found a supportive environment at Lassalette Middle School. Her mother, Luz Sandoval, expressed worries about the difficulties her daughter might face at a new campus.

"If I get bullied at middle school, I'm pretty sure it's gonna be more challenging for me because I'm disabled," shared Kimberly.

The controversy surrounding the decision is far from over, as the parents' group intends to appeal the plan to the L.A. County Office of Education. The district said no official statements are expected until next week at the earliest.