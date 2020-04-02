coronavirus

Part of Wilshire Boulevard In Beverly Hills Closed Until Further Notice

Wilshire is closed between Crescent and Beverly drives.

By City News Service

A two-block stretch of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills closed Thursday and will remain closed until further notice in an attempt to accelerate construction of the Metro Purple Line extension while fewer people are driving because of the coronvirus outbreak.

Wilshire is closed between Crescent and Beverly drives.

A portion of Beverly Drive at Wilshire Boulevard is also closed for the construction, according to Keith Sterling, Beverly Hills public information manager.

The area will have changeable message boards, detour signage and traffic control officers to route traffic to Olympic and Santa Monica boulevards, Sterling said.

There are new hauling hours for the construction project -- 7-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Metro may work on Mother's Day and Father's Day and such non-religious holidays as Memorial Day.

