Order of Nuns Who’ve Cared for Seniors in San Pedro for 100 Years Need Help

A group of nuns in San Pedro who run a home for the elderly is making a desperate plea for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Little Sisters of the Poor in San Pedro is a Roman Catholic order of nuns who have been caring for seniors in Southern California for more than 100 years.

They’ve long struggled to get by on donations, and now the pandemic has created an even greater need.

Life in an elderly care facility can be a lonely place, especially during self-isolation orders.

No visitors are allowed at Little Sisters of the Poor due to the pandemic.

Nearly 100 residents are struggling with the isolation.

The nuns who run the home say thankfully, there are no cases of COVID-19 at the facility, and they want to keep it that way.

Instead of sending the sisters out to shop, they’re asking for donations.

“We can’t go to the market now,” said mother Marguerite McCarthy. “We don’t want to bring any disease into the home to hurt any of us.”

Many donors have already stepped up, dropping off food and cleaning supplies.

But more is needed, and they have a special request for wrapped chocolates and other candies for Easter baskets.

Residents are being asked to stay in their rooms, even for meals.

They are being kept busy with crafts and coloring.

But some don’t fully understand why life has changed so much.

“We’re having a hard time convincing them not to come out. They’re at risk but we’re trying to do what’s asked of us by the department of health,” McCarthy said.

Some residents, practicing social distancing, are keeping their spirits up with music.

“This has been a call to generosity. Everyone has a smile,” McCarthy said. “Thank you to everyone.”

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office donated $1,500 to the cause to help the nursing home buy groceries.

The county is in talks to take over the home, but plans have been stalled by the pandemic. If you’d like to help, visit this site.