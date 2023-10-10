Parts of space shuttle Endeavour will pass through South LA before arriving at California Science Center

Some South Los Angeles streets will be closed on Wednesday due to the transportation of solid rocket motors (SRM) that are part of the retired space shuttle Endeavour.

These artifacts are being transported from the Mojave Desert to the California Science Center to be displayed vertically.

Plans to transport and display the motors in a museum exhibit began months ago and finally, the motors are expected to reach their final destination this week. South LA streets will be part of the motors’ route, which is why authorities have alerted the public about road closure for the day.

On Wednesday, “there will be road closures and parking restrictions in certain zones in South LA to facilitate the transportation of two solid rocket boosters to the California Science Center in Exposition Park,” according to LA DOT.

Here are the road closures and parking restrictions scheduled from midnight to 1 p.m. Wednesday:

Temporary tow zone, no parking available from midnight to 1 p.m.

Both sides of Gage Avenue between Figueroa Street and Broadway

Both sides of Broadway between Gage Avenue and Slauson Avenue

Both sides of Slauson Avenue between Broadway and Figueroa Street

Both sides of Figueroa Street between Slauson Avenue and Exposition Boulevard

Road closures from 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Gage Avenue between Figueroa Street and Main Street

Broadway between 67th and 54th Streets

Slauson Avenue between Hoover Street and Main Street

Figueroa Street between Gage Avenue and Vernon Avenue

Road closures from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.:

Martin King Jr. Boulevard between Hill Street and Hoover Avenue

Figueroa Street between Exposition Boulevard and Vernon Avenue

“The Science Center will open early at 9 a.m. on Oct. 11 for guests to visit the Endeavor, participate in hands-on science activities and enjoy our dining and shopping options,” the museum said in a statement.

For more information about the vertical display of the Endeavour Space Shuttle, visit the California Science Center.