Pets

Pasadena Humane kicks off big dog adoption with puppy pool party

They hosted the pool party for the pups to help raise awareness of the dangers that high temperatures can bring to your beloved pets. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The Pasadena Humane Society kicked off its “Big Dog Summer” adoption promotion with a puppy pool party on Friday. 

From July 11 through July 25, dogs over 40 pounds can be adopted without fees. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to a press release from the Pasadena Humane Society, they hosted the pool party for the pups to help raise awareness of the dangers that high temperatures can bring to your beloved pets. 

In order to avoid problems like dehydration, burned paws and even heat stroke, the Pasadena Humane Society advises pet parents to: 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
  • Make sure your pet has shade and water if they are outside
  • Avoid exercise during peak hours. Take them out to exercise early in the morning or later in the evening
  • A dog's paw pads can burn easily when walking on asphalt, artificial grass, cement or other similar surfaces. Walk them later in the evening or early in the morning when it's cool
  • Never leave a pet in the car

“All adopted dogs will be spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped,” the release said.

Adopters receive a free health exam at a participating veterinarian and a discount at the Pasadena Humane Shelter Shop. Adopters living in the Pasadena Humane licensing service area can get a dog license at the time of adoption. Normal licensing fees apply.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

LAPD 2 hours ago

3-year-old boy dies, his twin brother in critical condition in Canoga Park

Olympics 3 hours ago

LA28 confirms more venues in LA, Carson and Long Beach for 2028 Olympics

Potential adopters can view available dogs at pasadenahumane.org/adopt.

This article tagged under:

Pets
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us