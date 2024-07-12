Pasadena Humane kicks off big dog adoption with puppy pool party

The Pasadena Humane Society kicked off its “Big Dog Summer” adoption promotion with a puppy pool party on Friday.

From July 11 through July 25, dogs over 40 pounds can be adopted without fees.

According to a press release from the Pasadena Humane Society, they hosted the pool party for the pups to help raise awareness of the dangers that high temperatures can bring to your beloved pets.

In order to avoid problems like dehydration, burned paws and even heat stroke, the Pasadena Humane Society advises pet parents to:

Make sure your pet has shade and water if they are outside

Avoid exercise during peak hours. Take them out to exercise early in the morning or later in the evening

A dog's paw pads can burn easily when walking on asphalt, artificial grass, cement or other similar surfaces. Walk them later in the evening or early in the morning when it's cool

Never leave a pet in the car

“All adopted dogs will be spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped,” the release said.

Adopters receive a free health exam at a participating veterinarian and a discount at the Pasadena Humane Shelter Shop. Adopters living in the Pasadena Humane licensing service area can get a dog license at the time of adoption. Normal licensing fees apply.

Potential adopters can view available dogs at pasadenahumane.org/adopt.