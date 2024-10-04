Passenger killed when pickup hits pole in Anaheim pursuit

A passenger in a pickup was killed Friday morning when the driver crashed into a utility pole during a police pursuit in Anaheim.

Officers pursued the Ford Ranger at about midnight on the 91 Freeway when the driver exited onto State College Road. The pickup slammed into a utility pole on the street.

Firefighter-paramedics responed to the scene, where the passenger died.

The driver was hospitalized. Details about the driver's condition were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear what led to the chase.