Actor Orson Bean Killed by Multiple Vehicles in Venice, Friends Say

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Orson Bean was killed Friday night while crossing the street in Venice, friends who gathered at the scene say. He was 91.

Police were called about 7:35 p.m. to the 700 block of Venice Boulevard, between Shell Avenue and Pisani Place, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene and rendered aid. Additional information about the victim was not immediately released.

Bean was an actor most active in the 1950s and 60s. He played Mr. Bevis in the popular television show "The Twilight Zone."

