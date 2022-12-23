People On Skid Row Got Early Christmas Gifts and a Warm Meal From the LA Mission

Hundreds of people who live on Skid Row got an early Christmas meal at the LA Mission Friday.

It has been a packed house at the LA Mission with everyone getting in the Christmas spirit to fill their bellies at at a time when more and more people are looking to services provided by the LA Mission for help during these though times.

More than 1,000 people on Skid Row are filling up their bellies at the LA Mission in time for the holidays.

The line outside was long but once people got inside it was a Christmas wonderland filled with toy, shops and music.

Volunteers served a real Christmas meal complete with chicken, stuffing and corn on the cob.

"As a community we forget about those that are under served," said Erik Grant, the executive chef at the LA Mission.

Grant has been doing this for the last decade and says the need for help now is greater than ever.

"Right now I am seeing more middle income people coming down making $70,000 or more and are struggling to eat," Grant said.

Mayor Karen Bass also making an appearance to serve meals and share her message about the state of LA's homeless crisis.

"I hope everyone is thinking about the 40,000 people that sleep on streets every night and think about this Christmas morning four or five of those will not wake up," Bass said.

Attendees didn't just get a warm meal and they picked out present and the bare necessities.

Some got new haircuts to set them up for success.

Everyone there was saying they are thankful to get a helping hand in time for the Christmas holiday.

This is such a crucial time to give back and the community was really out trying to spread the holiday cheer.