Travelers Face Severe Flight Cancellations, Delays Out of LAX

Some Holiday travelers can expect some unwanted gifts as flight cancellations and delays greet them at Los Angeles International Airport Friday.

A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare before Christmas on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

There were more than 60 cancellations at LAX in the past 24 hours, according to media reports, and 25 cancellations reported this morning.

More than 3,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, and the most affected cities are New York, Chicago and Denver.

This map means "check your flight status" because winter weather is hitting a large part of the country today. Please stay in touch with your airline for the latest on delays and cancellations as schedules may change. https://t.co/7DvEanyOcg pic.twitter.com/wYJjCxECAG — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 23, 2022

A winter storm is moving through the central United States toward the East Coast Friday, and will affect about 135 million people over the weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid,'' President Joe Biden said Thursday during a news conference in the Oval Office. "This is serious stuff.''

The winter storm is creating problems for travelers at LAX and other airports in Southern California.

There were three flights canceled and 10 flights delayed at Long Beach Airport, 12 flights canceled and six flights delayed at Hollywood Burbank Airport, 33 flights canceled and 22 flights delayed at John Wayne Airport in Orange County and 12 flights canceled and 13 flights delayed at Ontario International Airport as of 7 a.m.

Those traveling by car might face problems as well. The worst time to be on the road will be between 4 and 7 p.m. today, according to AAA. The best time to drive will be before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m. Friday.

Southern California is expected to have the warmest temperatures in the country, with highs over 80 in some areas on Christmas Day.