Pepperdine University establishes scholarship in honor of 4 students killed on PCH

Pepperdine University established a scholarship in honor of four students killed in October when they were struck by a driver on Pacific Coast Highway near the campus.

The school's Our Four Angels Endowed Scholarship will honor Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams.

In a message sent to students, staff and faculty on Wednesday, Pepperdine Vice President for Student Affairs Connie Horton said the fund will "serve as a beacon of hope and remembrance for the lives that touched ours so profoundly."

The four students, all 20 and 21 years old, were killed on the night of Oct. 17 when a driver slammed into several parked cars on the north shoulder of PCH before striking the four victims. The women died at the scene.

The BMW was traveling 104 mph seconds before the horrific crash, prosecutors said when four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter against the 22-year-old driver were announced in October.