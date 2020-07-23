Riverside County

Deputies Seize More Than 1,000 Marijuana Plants South of Perris

By City News Service

Marijuana leaves
Shutterstock

More than 1,000 marijuana plants were seized during a Riverside County sheriff's raid on an indoor cultivation site southeast of Perris, authorities said Thursday.

A search warrant was served Wednesday at a property containing a cannabis greenhouse in the 24000 block of Malaga Road, near Grechen Lane, in an unincorporated area of the county, according to sheriff's Sgt. Orlando Castaneda.

Investigators from the agency's Perris station had been alerted last week to possible illegal cultivation of marijuana at the location, prompting inquiries that confirmed a cannabis grow, Castaneda said.

About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's detail executed the search warrant and discovered 1,242 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, he said.

"All of the marijuana plants were subsequently eradicated from the property,'' he said.

No suspects have been identified in connection with the grow.

The Board of Supervisors has not authorized permits for commercial marijuana cultivation of any kind anywhere in the county.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside County
