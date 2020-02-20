Riverside County

Suspect Identified in Slayings of Three Men at Riverside County Cemetery

The three men found Monday at Perris Valley Cemetery were identified earlier this week

Police investigate the deaths of three people found near a cemetery in Perris on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

A suspect has been identified by investigators in what authorities described as the executions of three men at a Riverside County cemetery.

Authorities plan to provide details, including the suspect's identity, at a 4 p.m. news conference.

Authorities said the murders were meant to send a message, but could not confirm further details due to the early nature of the investigation. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2020.

No arrests have been reported.

The three men found Monday at Perris Valley Cemetery were identified as residents of Perris: Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50; Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38; and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco labeled the deaths homicides at a news conference earlier this week. He added that authorities are looking into possible drug cartel or gang connections.

"Three people killed at the same time, that was a message for something, whether it was for someone else or whether it was to them, three people being killed in a cemetery is not the norm," Bianco said.

Investigators have not provided details about how the men died.

Riverside CountyPerris
