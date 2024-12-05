UCLA

Person arrested for scooter theft at UCLA linked to sexual battery against minor

UCLA police said there have been a large number of electric bike and scooter thefts.

By Helen Jeong

A person was arrested near the UCLA campus after allegedly stealing electric scooters, the UCLA Police Department said on Thursday.

The suspect, whose description was not immediately available, had brass knuckles when officers made the arrest.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Investigators also learned the person had an active warrant out for sexual battery against a minor. 

UCLA police were also trying to find out whether this person was linked to three other scooter thefts on campus.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Police had told NBC Los Angeles on Wednesday that there were at least e-scooter and e-bike thefts in the recent two months, and that more than two dozen arrests were made for vehicle thefts related to the rechargeable light-weight vehicles in 2024 alone. 

The people who have been arrested for stealing e-bikes were not associated with UCLA, police said. 

UCLA Dec 4

UCLA police investigating scooter theft spree

UCLA Dec 2

Another UCLA student becomes a victim of home burglary

This article tagged under:

UCLA
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us