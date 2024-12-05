A person was arrested near the UCLA campus after allegedly stealing electric scooters, the UCLA Police Department said on Thursday.

The suspect, whose description was not immediately available, had brass knuckles when officers made the arrest.

Investigators also learned the person had an active warrant out for sexual battery against a minor.

UCLA police were also trying to find out whether this person was linked to three other scooter thefts on campus.

Police had told NBC Los Angeles on Wednesday that there were at least e-scooter and e-bike thefts in the recent two months, and that more than two dozen arrests were made for vehicle thefts related to the rechargeable light-weight vehicles in 2024 alone.

The people who have been arrested for stealing e-bikes were not associated with UCLA, police said.