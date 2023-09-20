Person stabbed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, one in custody

One person was in custody after a stabbing Wednesday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut that left the victim hospitalized.

Paramedics were sent to the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue about 11:35 a.m. The victim was hospitalized, but details about the individual's condition were not immediately available.

The attacker was in custody and there was no threat to the general public, authorities said. Details about a motive for the attack were not immediately available.

"An altercation resulted in a physical attack at about 11:40 am. Police investigating. Suspect in custody. Witnesses please call (909) 274-4555," the school tweeted.

It was not immediately clear whether the attacker and victim are students.