How to keep your pets safe from a coyote attack

Coyote sightings are common in many areas of Southern California, including urban neighborhoods that are not near mountains and wilderness areas, raising concerns for residents who have small pets.

Residents in areas like the San Fernando Valley and other Los Angeles cities like Leimert Park and Hancock Park have reported coyote sightings in their area.

Small animals like cats and dogs can easily become a target for a coyote looking for some food. This is also another reason why it is important not to leave any open trash cans or food scraps outside in yards.

According to the American Kennel Club, keeping your pet close, on a leash and closely watching them is the best way to keep them safe. Coyote-proofing your home can also be very helpful to avoid them coming into your backyard.

“With their habitats and food sources shrinking, coyotes are venturing closer to our neighborhoods and homes than we’d like,” the American Kennel Club website says.

And although coyote attacks usually happen at night, they can also happen during the day, like the recent attack in Woodland Hills where a coyote took Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee’s dachshund, Neena. Furlan was able to rescue Neena from the coyote’s mouth, but this is not always the case for every pet owner.

Here are some other ways to help keep your home, your family and your pets safe from coyotes.

Protective Wear

There are many ways to help keep your pets safe, one of them being a Coyote Vest.

This company makes vests and collars, usually with spikes, to deter coyotes from grabbing your pet from the neck or their back.

A San Diego family created the company of protective vests and collars for pets in 2015 after their own pet Buffy was attacked by a coyote.

"It's a dangerous world where coyotes, aggressive dogs, and even birds of prey can injure or kill your small dog in the blink of an eye," the Coyote Vest website stated.

The vests bright colors, spikes and whiskers "makes your dog look strange in the eyes of a predator and may cause them to hesitate before attacking."

Supervise your pet

When taking them out for a walk, keep your pet close to you and on a leash. If they are off a leash, make sure your pet is trained well and responds to your commands.

If you are letting your pet out into the yard, don’t let them out of your sight. Supervise them while they have to go outside to poop or pee, or play outdoors.

It is also important to pick up after your pet, since their poop can also attract coyotes, the American Kennel Club said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife also suggests you bring your pets inside at night, keep them on a leash during walks and "use a whistle or other noisemaker to deter coyotes.."

Train your pet

If you live in an area prone to coyote sightings, you want to prepare your pet as much as you prepare yourself.

According to the American Kennel Club, it is important to train your pet in case you encounter a coyote by teaching them commands that will ensure they come to you when they’re called.

“If a coyote approaches your dog in an off-leash area, you may not have time to get the leash on. Having a reliable recall can save your dog’s life in this type of scenario, so practicing this skill in advance is key,” the website said.

Coyote-proof your home

There are many ways to protect your home to avoid coyotes from coming into your backyard and attacking your pets.

You can build a tall, sturdy fence to prevent coyotes from going over or under it. Attachments like barbed wire, PVC pipe or coyote rollers can also be helpful.

The American Kennel Club recommends you to “invest in one that’s solid, at least 6 feet tall, and buried in the ground at least 18 inches, since coyotes are amazing diggers. At the top, you need to put something that will stop even the most athletic coyote. This could be barbed wire or a tube of PVC pipe.”

Adding motion sensor lights to your backyard may also help scare coyotes away.

Encountering a coyote

If you ever encounter a coyote, it's important to keep protect yourself, your family and your pets.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests that if you encounter a coyote, you should: