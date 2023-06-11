Photos: 2023 LA Pride events hosted throughout SoCal

By Chelsea Hylton

Hundreds of thousands of participants showed up over the weekend to the numerous LA Pride events hosted throughout SoCal.

The weekend ended with the highly anticipated 2023 LA Pride Parade on the streets of Hollywood.

All of the events featured music, dancing, a sea of rainbow and even some star-studded performances.

The events were hosted with the goal of providing an accepting environment and promoting kindness to all.

Take a look at the 2023 LA Pride events:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Janelle Monáe attends with ACLU SoCal, which are recognized as the Community Grand Marshal for the 2023 LA Pride Parade on June 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Quinta Brunson speaks onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Festivalgoers are seen during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Festivalgoers are seen during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Festivalgoers are seen during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: A guest attends the 2023 LA Pride Parade on June 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Oscar statuette for The Academy is seen at the 2023 LA Pride Parade on June 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Jason Collins attends the 2023 LA Pride Parade on June 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Representative Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California, center, takes a selfie photograph with attendees during the LA Pride Parade in Los Angeles, California, US, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Comedian Margaret Cho serves as a grand marshal of the LA Pride Parade as the annual procession returns for its 53rd year. Photographer: Morgan Lieberman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Attendees embrace during the LA Pride Parade in Los Angeles, California, US, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Comedian Margaret Cho serves as a grand marshal of the LA Pride Parade as the annual procession returns for its 53rd year. Photographer: Morgan Lieberman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Marching band members warm up during the LA Pride Parade in Los Angeles, California, US, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Comedian Margaret Cho serves as a grand marshal of the LA Pride Parade as the annual procession returns for its 53rd year. Photographer: Morgan Lieberman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Comedian Margaret Cho during the LA Pride Parade in Los Angeles, California, US, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Cho serves as a grand marshal of the LA Pride Parade as the annual procession returns for its 53rd year. Photographer: Morgan Lieberman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A float dedicated to the late actor Leslie Jordan during the LA Pride Parade in Los Angeles, California, US, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Comedian Margaret Cho serves as a grand marshal of the LA Pride Parade as the annual procession returns for its 53rd year. Photographer: Morgan Lieberman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Members of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) during the LA Pride Parade in Los Angeles, California, US, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Comedian Margaret Cho serves as a grand marshal of the LA Pride Parade as the annual procession returns for its 53rd year. Photographer: Morgan Lieberman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

