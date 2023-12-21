PHOTOS: Back-to-back storms hit SoCal days before Christmas

Just days away from Christmas, Mother Nature gave Southern California two back-to-back storms.

The most powerful storm came overnight Thursday, flooding roads, cars, and homes, especially in the Ventura County area, where a brief tornado warning was issued.

Authorities in areas affected by wildfires were also on alert for possible mudslides, warning residents ahead of time to stay away from certain streets.

Here are some photos of SoCal's first winter storm.

Port Hueneme in Ventura County flooded streets on December 21, 2023. Courtesy ONSCENE.TV

Caltrans in Santa Barbara were forced to close the 101 southbound off-ramp at Castillo and Mission streets due to flooding. Courtesy: Caltrans District 5.

The overnight downpours on Thursday damaged a salon business in Port Hueneme.

Many cars were stuck in the mud after the overnight storm in Port Hueneme.

A Port Hueneme homeowner told NBCLA the overnight rain damaged their floor.