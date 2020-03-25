Photos: Finding Kindness in the Time of Coronavirus

By Whitney Irick

Have you found or witnessed kindness in the time of coronavirus?

We're looking for stories of good deeds and kind acts in SoCal in the midst of a global health emergency: coronavirus.

From kids sharing encouraging messages in chalk on the sidewalk to neighbors turning the Free Little Libraries into free pantries for those who are struggling with financial hardship due to COVID-19, these are the stories we want to highlight.

Email your submissions (including photos and videos) to tips@nbcla.com with the subject line: #CoronaKindness.

Tricia Cazaz
Tricia Cazaz shared this photo of a care package she left to give thanks to the city workers who are still picking up garbage amid the coronavirus pandemic. She and her family left a roll of toilet paper in a Ziploc bag that says, "God loves you," a bottle of bleach and a rose tree.
Jessica Belanger
Jessica Belanger and her boyfriend made 15 care bags plus 10 dog bags for the homeless population in their Lancaster community. "It’s not much but it’s the thought that counts," Belanger said.
