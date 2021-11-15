Pickup Truck Slams Into Silver Lake Power Pole, Causing Blackout

A pickup truck slammed into a power pole in Silver Lake and erupted into flames early Monday morning, causing a power outage for over 2,000 people in the area.

The pickup crashed around 4:30 a.m., breaking the power pole at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Micheltorena Street. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters put out the blaze in the truck.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver of the truck ran away from the crash. At the time of their statement, the LAPD officers at the scene were waiting for confirmation that the wires were not live so they could check the burned car for any potential passengers.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, around 2,500 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were experiencing a blackout as a result of the crash.

Sunset Blvd. was shut down in both directions from Micheltorena St. and Descanso Drive.