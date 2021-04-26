Watch for the Pink Supermoon Over Southern California

The first of two supermoons this year will appear Monday evening over Southern California.

Send us your supermoon photos.

It’s called the pink moon, but not because of its color. The April full moon is named after flowers that begin to bloom in warmer spring weather.

Monday’s full moon is considered a supermoon because it falls around the time when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. So get your cameras ready because it will appear bigger and brighter than usual.

It’s one of only two supermoons in 2021. The next is set for May 26.

Sunset is scheduled fo 7:33 p.m.

The best viewing will be in open areas. Just look up.