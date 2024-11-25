Fullerton

Small plane crashes into a street near airport in Fullerton

Video from NewsChopper4 showed a small plane crashed into a tree.

By Helen Jeong

Officials in Orange County were investigating a plane crash in Fullerton Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Gilbert Street near Artesia Avenue right next to the Fullerton Municipal Airport at around 2 p.m. 

According to a preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Mooney M20.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed the white plane hit the tree from the driver’s side, appearing as if a tree was coming from inside the plane. 

Two people from the plane were extracted from the plane. They were suffering minor to moderate injuries, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Aside from the two people on the plane, no other injuries were reported. 

The FAA said it's investigating the cause of the crash.

