Police Activity at Hospital in OC For Possible Threat

The Orange County Sheriff's Department announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that a possible bomb threat brought deputies to the MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center hospital in Laguna Hills.

"Deputies are at Saddleback Hospital reference a subject who claimed to be at the location with a bomb," the Twitter statement from OCSD Laguna Hills division reads.

"Deputies have established a perimeter and are working with security. A command post with OCFA has been established. Please avoid the area."

Roughly 15 minutes later, OCSD added in a second tweet that they were investigating to see if the incident was a possible swatting call.

Swatting is the act of calling emergency services with a fake threat or emergency to bring large numbers of armed officers to a particular location.

This is a developing story. Click refresh for updates.