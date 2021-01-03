Police Chase of Suspected Reckless Driver Travels From San Bernardino to SF Valley

A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a car Sunday night traveled from the Fontana area in San Bernardino County westbound through downtown Los Angeles and was last seen heading on the northbound 101 Freeway towards Ventura County.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 7:10 p.m., with the speeding car hitting 90 mph.

The driver was wanted for reckless driving, unsafe lane changes and tailgating, according to the CHP.

The pursuit vehicle made its way to the Baldwin Park area, staying on the 10 Freeway westbound, around 7:25 p.m.

Around 7:35 p.m., the driver had moved from onto the 101 Freeway northbound and was heading towards Hollywood and into the San Fernando Valley.

The driver stayed committed to the 101 Freeway past the 405 Freeway interchange around 7:48 p.m. The driver was consistently maintaining speeds of around 80-90 mph, as the chase made its way northbound through the San Fernando Valley.

Around 8 p.m., with the car still being chased by multiple police units on the 101 Freeway near Aguoura Hills, Newschopper4 had to pull off the chase due to inclement weather.