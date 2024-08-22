Police arrest woman accused of posing as Russian officer and trying to kidnap an 8-year-girl

Santa Monica police have arrested a 39-year-old woman suspected of attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl in Santa Monica as she claimed to be a Russian officer.

The incident was reported on August 21 when dispatchers got a call about a woman attempting to grab the young child in the 800 block of the alley south of Maple Street.

Upon arrival, officers located Courtney Perrone, 39, standing near a white BMW in the Gelson’s parking lot nearby. The child was rescued and unharmed.

According to police, the child was in the alley helping her adult neighbor put several pets in a vehicle when Perrone, came up to them and identified herself as a Russian police officer. She then threatened to take the child, police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Perrone knelt and put her arms around the child and a tug of war between the neighbor and Perrone ensued,” said SMPD. “The neighbor put the child in the front seat of his vehicle and told Perrone to leave.”

According to police, Perrone tried to open the car’s door and even threatened the neighbor with a switchblade knife.

Police said Perrone is homeless and was living out of the white BMW. She has prior out-of-state arrests for assault and battery, according to police.

Perrone is scheduled to be arraigned on August 23 with felony charges of attempted kidnapping and false Imprisonment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. David Haro at 310-458-8427.