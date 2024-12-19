Police asking for help to find missing 13-year-old from North Hills

Police are asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Friday after leaving her North Hills home to go to school.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Naomi Daniella Santos left her home in the 8700 block of Langdon Avenue at 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 to go to school at Magnolia Science Academy in Reseda.

According to the police, Santos was supposed to take public transportation home after school and meet her mom near Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue, but she never arrived.

The teen is described as 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Santos was last seen wearing a blue sweater with gray pants and carrying a blue backpack.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mission Area Juvenile Detectives at 818-838-9810 or 818-838-9800.