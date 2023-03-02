Two in Custody After Pursuit Ends in Santa Fe Springs

Two people are in custody after a pursuit ended in Santa Fe Springs Thursday night.

Police responded to the call at approximately 8:38 p.m.

A grand theft was reported on the 12600 block of Frederick Street in Moreno Valley.

Two people fled the scene in a light colored Camry.

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of the vehicle at approximately 9:28 p.m.

The pursuit went through cities like Downey and Norwalk until it came to an end at a Walmart shopping center.

Two people ran out of the car and ran into the store.

The pursuit vehicle was not put in park and kept rolling away as officers attempted to stop it.

The suspected driver and passenger were later taken into custody.