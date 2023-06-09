Driver tops 100 mph while leading police chase through LA County

The driver of a stolen car had several near-misses with other drivers while leading a high-speed chase through several cities in Los Angeles County Friday night.

The chase started on surface streets near Downtown LA before the driver hopped onto the eastbound 10 Freeway, weaving through Alhambra and then Baldwin Park, at times reaching more than 100 mph.

He continued speeding after getting on the 60 Freeway before exiting near Lorena and 7th Street.

He then continued on surface streets, running reds and nearly crashing into another car. The chase finally ended in East LA when the driver drove onto a dead-end street near an apartment complex in the area of Glenn Avenue and Concord Street and ditched the car.

Officers quickly caught and arrested him.