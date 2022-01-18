Police Fatally Shoot Man in Huntington Park

A man shot by police in Huntington Park was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officers responded to a shooting at 12:03 a.m. on the 6400 block of Santa Fe Ave., according to LASD deputy Tracy Koerner.

The man was struck by gunfire during the shooting. No officers were injured, said Koerner.

The investigation was ongoing, and no additional information was available.

According to one witness, who did not want to share her name, the man left his home about a block away from the scene after threatening his family with a knife.

The witness, who was eating at a nearby restaurant, saw the man acting erratically on Gage Ave. and Santa Fe. He was being followed by police, who asked him to drop his knife repeatedly. The man refused, she told NBC4.

She then heard two gunshots, and saw the man on the ground.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or at 800-222-8477.