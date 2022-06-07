School Threats

Police Give All-Clear to High School Campus in Long Beach, The Latest to Face Threats

It's the latest school to be investigated after a series of threats to places of education around Southern California.

By Annette Arreola

Police have given the all-clear to the campus of Jordan High School in Long Beach, but students, parents and staff will see more patrols around the area after a threat was posted online late Monday night.

Last week, threats were also made to Mater Dei High School in Orange County and to Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park.

Police rushed to Jordan High and searched the entire campus late on Monday, after they were notified of the threat posted on social media.

There are unconfirmed reports saying the auditorium was being targeted, with the person making the threats saying they were going to blow it up.

K-9 units were brought to the school to help search for explosive devices, but it was determined that the threat was not credible.

Yet another school threat was made towards Heritage High in Riverside County, where a 17-year-old student was arrested and booked for threatening a mass shooting.

The student is a senior at the school in Menifee, and was recently harassing students. Police say they found a ghost gun on him during their investigation.

Schools and law enforcement are asking parents and students to take threats very seriously as the school year winds down.

They promise investigations and prosecution when it comes to any threats that occur. That's already ongoing in Ventura County, where the District Attorney is pressing charges against two students that made these sort of allegations and threats against high schools in the county.

