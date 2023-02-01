Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash

There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley.

Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.

The crash happened at Woodman and Lanark in Panorama City.

The LAPD said they now know that the man who was driving the stolen truck was also wanted on a felony warrant but he is now facing a murder charge.

Joellen Ammann believes her brother should still be alive.

"That was Timmy's car he was driving," said Ammann.

He was one of the two people killed by a driver being chased by police.

"My mom is still sitting at home right now waiting for my brother to come home," Ammann said. "She doesn't want to go to sleep."

LAPD said around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday officers spotted a stolen Toyota Tacoma on El Dorado Avenue in Pacoima.

When they tried to stop it the driver took off and eventually he crashed into a Honda Civic.

Family said the 46-year-old dad and business owner Teagardin and his lifelong best friend were inside the Civic and both died at the scene.

"I don't understand," Ammann said. "It didn't have to be this way. Like, a stolen truck isn't worth it."

LAPD now says at the time of the crash officers on the ground pulled back for safety reasons and only an air unit was overhead.

"To the public that looks to the circumstances of why the department was pursuing that individual, was it consistent with our policies and expectations, we'll have more information on that as the information becomes know," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

In 2010, Lucas Aragon's sister was killed as police in New Mexico were chasing a bank robber.

"For the most part I feel like most chases are not needed," Aragon said.

He now volunteers with PursuitSafety, which is a non-profit working to prevent unnecessary pursuits.

"Unfortunately, it's become a form of entertainment in Southern California for us to see chases on television and because of it innocent people die all the time," Aragon said.

As conversations around police pursuits continue, Teagardin's family is now mourning his sudden death.

"He was so funny. He was a lineman, he worked for water and power," Ammann said.

The young father was killed alongside his best friend on their way home from dinner

The 32-year-old driver of that stolen truck, Oscar Delacruz, is already in jail and is now facing a murder charge. Additional charges may also be possible.

There was a passenger in the stolen truck at the time who was also arrested and police do not have an update on what charge or charges they may be facing.