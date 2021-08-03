Two People in Custody Following Pursuit in Homicide Case

Authorities were in pursuit of a female driver and male passenger suspected in a homicide case Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver blew by some stop signs and speeds at times reached up to 100 mph on San Gabriel Valley freeways. At one point, the suspect drove through a park to evade police.

CHP said authorities chased the car on the 210 Freeway before it exited onto surface streets.

The driver eventually surrendered to authorities near Foothill Boulevard and San Gabriel Avenue in the Azusa area shortly before 6:30 a.m. A male passenger was also taken into custody.

No further details were immediately known.