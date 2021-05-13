Hours-Long Standoff Continues at Apartment Complex in Palmdale

A man suspected of child abduction and assault with a deadly weapon barricaded himself in an apartment complex and reportedly armed himself with a shotgun in the Palmdale area after leading authorities on a pursuit Thursday.

Authorities initially engaged the man, who was driving a silver Prius with a female passenger, in a pursuit in Kern County, according to reports.

The man eventually drove onto the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Lancaster area, and the pursuit was handed off to the California Highway Patrol.

The man reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before he exited the freeway onto East Avenue S in the Palmdale area and led CHP units into residential areas.

A CHP officer attempted a PIT maneuver on the Prius as it turned left onto a street, but his vehicle was struck by a white SUV. It was not immediately known if the officer or the occupants of the SUV were injured in the collision.

The CHP handed the pursuit off to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department following the crash.

Sheriff's department units pursued the Prius into a cul-de-sac and attempted another PIT maneuver, but the Prius evaded them.

The Prius stopped near the Sierra View Gardens apartment complex at 30000 block of 20th St. East and the occupants exited on foot.

The female passenger surrendered to police and was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, but the man fled into the apartment complex carrying a bag.

Sheriff's deputies pursued the man into the complex and saw he was armed with a shotgun and a handgun in his waistband, according to reports. The deputies fired shots at the man, though no one was injured.

The man barricaded himself in a second-floor unit in the complex with two women inside, one of which was the man's mother.

Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau units were called to the scene to engage with the man.

A man eventually climbed down from the unit's balcony and was arrested by sheriff's deputies at about 6:10 p.m, but he was not the driver of the Prius, said Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Deputies remained at the complex to locate the primary suspect and secure weapons that were believed to be at the scene as of about 6:55 p.m.

The standoff was still ongoing at 11 p.m.

Tune in to Today in LA for updates on this developing news.