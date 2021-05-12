Wildfires

Brush Fire Quickly Blackens 140-150 Acres in Llano Area, East of Palmdale

The Pine Fire erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m.

By City News Service

NBCLA

A wind-driven brush fire was threatening structures Wednesday near the Llano area, east of Palmdale. 

The Pine Fire erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. in a sparsely populated area near the Antelope (138) Highway and 248th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

As of 3 p.m., crews estimated the blaze at 140 to 150 acres, with the potential to blacken about 300 acres. The flames were driven eastward toward Pinon Hills and Phelan by winds blowing at about 18 mph, according to reports from the scene. 

Three water-dropping helicopters and two air tankers were dispatched to battle the two-alarm fire, which was 0% contained.

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash 4 hours ago

Firefighters to Be Fired in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Scene Photo Scandal, Court Docs Say

91 freeway 6 hours ago

Windows of Two Vehicles Shatter in Pellet Gun Shootings on Riverside Freeway

Amazon.com Inc. 11 hours ago

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Lower Ahead of Latest Inflation Data

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Wildfiresfire
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us