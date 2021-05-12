Brush Fire Quickly Blackens 140-150 Acres in Llano Area, East of Palmdale

A wind-driven brush fire was threatening structures Wednesday near the Llano area, east of Palmdale.

The Pine Fire erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. in a sparsely populated area near the Antelope (138) Highway and 248th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of 3 p.m., crews estimated the blaze at 140 to 150 acres, with the potential to blacken about 300 acres. The flames were driven eastward toward Pinon Hills and Phelan by winds blowing at about 18 mph, according to reports from the scene.

Three water-dropping helicopters and two air tankers were dispatched to battle the two-alarm fire, which was 0% contained.