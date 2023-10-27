Beverly Hills

Police investigate antisemitic graffiti in Beverly Hills

“There are a lot of people that dont like Jewish people for whatever reason. I’m still trying to figure out why,” said Geoffry Lipman, whose apartment building was tagged with an antisemitic message

By Macy Jenkins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Beverly Hills police are investigating two instances of antisemitic graffiti as a hate crime, and they believe the same person is responsible for both.

At least one of the messages called for the killing of Jews. The graffiti has been covered up, but the Jewish community is still concerned in the city where they say they used to feel safe.

“There are a lot of people that don't like Jewish people for whatever reason. I’m still trying to figure out why,” said Geoffry Lipman, whose apartment building was tagged with an antisemitic message. 

Lipman said he was “aggravated” and frightened. After living in Beverly Hills for 20 years, he said, he believed the city was a safe place. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Beverly Hills police say they got two calls Wednesday afternoon – about 30 minutes apart – both calling for violence against Jewish people. The first call came from Bedford Drive and the second from Palms Avenue. 

Renee Firestone lived through the Holocaust as a young woman. Now 99, she’s perturbed by the ongoing hate.

“When this happened, I kept wondering why,” Firestone said.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Rancho Cucamonga 1 hour ago

Video shows teen being choked and whipped with belt by fellow students at IE school

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Family seeks justice for promising scholar-athlete gunned down in South LA

The Anti-Defamation League says it’s recorded 312 antisemitic  incidents in the U.S. from the day of the Hamas attacks in Israel – on Oct. 7 – through Oct. 23. That’s nearly five times the number of incidents during the same period last year.

But Lipman says the Jewish community has felt uneasy for quite some time, since long before the Israel Hamas war.

For her part, Firestone hopes the wisdom from one generation sparks acceptance and respect among many more to come. 

“We can talk to each other. We have to – not just can – we have to talk to each other,” she said. “And we have to make them understand that today it happens to me, but tomorrow it may happen to you.”

This article tagged under:

Beverly Hills
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us