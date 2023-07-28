Police investigate reported riot at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

Police responded Friday night to a report of a riot at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the Downey Police Department called the LASD’s Lakewood station at 8:13 p.m., requesting help for a riot at the juvenile hall.

A large police presence, including officers in riot gear, could still be seen after 11 p.m.

Police also seemed to be searching the golf course and residential area surrounding the juvenile hall.

Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, closed in 2019, reopened this month following an inspection by the state. About 300 youths awaiting court hearings were transferred there from two juvenile halls deemed unsuitable.

This is a developing story and will be updated.