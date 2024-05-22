Man charged with attempted murder in stabbings of German tourists in Santa Monica

A man on probation was charged with attempted murder Tuesday in the stabbings of two German tourists near the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

Larry Ameyal Cedeno, 29, was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the attacks Sunday in the 1500 block of Fourth Street, near Broadway and Parking Structure 7. Police responded to the area at about 8 p.m. Sunday and arrested the Cedeno, who is believed to be homeless, a short time later.

One of the stabbing victims remains in critical condition. The attack was unprovoked, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday. The charges include allegations that he used a knife and caused great bodily injury to the victims, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Cedeno was on probation for robbery, police said. Police have not indicated a motive in the attacks, which came less than a week after police said another homeless man attacked a woman running on a path at the beach in Santa Monica. The victim was dragged by her hair before witnesses intervened.

"People were aghast at those crimes," said Mayor Phil Brock. "I'm aghast, too. I want this city to be safe."

The mayor said 55 officers have been added to the force in the last two years, but the city does not have the money to reach its goal of 50 more officers.

"I don't want our police ever indiscriminately picking people off the streets and taking them away," Brock said. "That’s not what America is or California, but there has to be a way to get people more help more assistance."

Jessica Rogers, of the Santa Monica Coalition, said the city needs more officer to deter crime, especially near parking structures The coalition of people who live and work in Santa Monica put up signs in the community that read, "Santa Monica is not safe."

"Without safe parking structures in downtown Santa Monica, we are going to lose all tourism and all opportunities for people to come and enjoy our community," Rogers said. "It's an environment for families to come and enjoy their time for the weekend, and its not the kind of place to expect this level of crime."

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was urged to contact Detective George Burciaga at George.Burciaga@santamonica.gov or the watch commander at 310-458-8427.