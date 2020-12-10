LA Man Found Dead on Street After Shooting in Oxnard

A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in Oxnard and police are investigating.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Rubens Place at about 11:35 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man lying down on the street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

The victim died at the scene. Police are not releasing his name until his family has been notified.

Information about the shooter was not immediately available.

Wednesday's killing marks the 8th homicide this year for the city of Oxnard.

Detectives urge anyone who may have video recorded or photographed all or part of the incident, to upload that media directly to investigators. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may do so when uploading their media.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Oxnard Police Detective John Sunia at 805-385-7760 or the police department at 805-385-7600. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip at http://www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.