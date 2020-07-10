Police Release Images of Possible Suspect Vehicles in Unsolved Triple Killing

Long Beach police Friday released security images of three vehicles believed connected to an unsolved and possibly gang-related shooting at a house party last October that left three men dead and nine other people wounded.

The shootings occurred about 10:45 p.m. Oct. 29 at a residence in the 2700 block of Seventh Street in the Rose Park area of the city, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

🚨 HELP NEEDED: #LBPD held a news conference in connection to the 10/29/19 murder investigation in the 2700 Blk of E 7th St.



We need the public’s help in identifying these suspects vehicles.



Read More ➡️ https://t.co/NNAkVS4wdZ pic.twitter.com/TwxbcWW5ID — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) July 10, 2020

The victims were identified as Maurice Poe Jr., 25, of Long Beach; Melvin Williams II, 35, of Gardena; and Ricardo Torres, 28, of Inglewood, according to police.

Nine other people -- seven women and two men -- were left hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

In a briefing after the shooting, police Chief Robert Luna called the crime scene "horrific,'' adding that there was "blood everywhere.''

"This is a tragic incident that is not at all reflective of our community,'' Luna said. "We are committed to working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and provide the victims with the services they need.''

Homicide investigators determined there was one shooter, "a man wearing dark-colored clothing with his face concealed,'' who appeared to fire indiscriminately into the crowd of 25 to 30 people, according to Luna.

Police said the wounded victims were from Anaheim, Hawthorne, Cudahy, Los Angeles, Gardena, Compton, and Lawndale. Luna said most of the victims worked together at a business he declined to name.

The man who rents the home where the shooting occurred told the Long Beach Post that his son had been hosting a birthday party for one of his co-workers.

The shooter fired from an alley behind the residence and fled in a dark-colored vehicle, according to police, who did not give a motive for the attack.

"Over the past several months, detectives assigned to the homicide detail have been actively following up on leads,'' police said Friday in a statement.

"Through their investigation, they have identified three possible suspect vehicles. Detectives believe the suspects responsible for this shooting traveled from North Long Beach before making their way to the shooting location,'' police said.

Police released security videos and photos of three vehicles described as:

White late 1990s Toyota 4Runner with gray trim

Silver early 2000s Chrysler PT Cruiser

White late 1990s or early 2000s Toyota Rav4

"Detectives continue to consider all possibilities as to why this senseless crime may have occurred,'' police said. "Based on suspect statements heard at the scene and through additional investigation, they believe there is gang involvement amongst the suspects.''

A combined reward of $40,000 has been offered by a private donor, the City of Long Beach and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Long Beach police detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Collier at 562-570-7244. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS; or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES); or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

