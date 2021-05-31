Police Release Video of Suspects in Miami-Dade Banquet Hall Mass Shooting

What to Know Authorities released new surveillance footage of the suspects in the Sunday morning shooting outside a Miami-Dade County banquet hall that left two people dead and more than 20 others injured

The brief video clip shows the three suspects who police say opened fire on a crowd outside El Mula banquet hall

Police said they found the vehicle the suspects used in the shooting submerged in a canal Monday, and said it had been reported stolen 2 weeks ago

Authorities released new surveillance footage of the suspects in the Sunday morning shooting outside a Miami-Dade County banquet hall that left two people dead and more than 20 others injured.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The brief video clip shows the three suspects who police say opened fire on a crowd outside El Mula banquet hall at 7630 Northwest 186th Street.

The trio is seen getting out of a white Nissan Pathfinder armed and wearing masks, then getting back in the SUV and fleeing the scene.

Later Monday, police confirmed that the Pathfinder was discovered submerged in a canal in the area of 154th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen on May 15.

The banquet hall had been hosting a release party for a local rap artist when the gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police officials in South Florida said several people were standing outside when the gunmen began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.

NBC 6 has team coverage as police and families of those injured and killed search for answers and hope those responsible in the case to step forward.

Several groups who were in the parking lot were armed and began shooting back at the gunmen as they fled the scene, police said.

Two 26-year-old men were killed at the scene. Police haven't released their identities, but one man said his son, Clayton Dillard III, was killed in the shooting.

Police said 21 other people were shot, with eight having to be transported to hospitals from the scene and the rest driving themselves to the hospital.

Three of those victims - a 21-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman - remained in critical condition Monday.

Of the other victims, three had been released from the hospital as of Monday morning, including a 17-year-old who had been shot in the leg, police said.

Officials on Monday said the shooting resulted from an ongoing rivalry between two different groups, and said the intended target most likely was outside the establishment at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are still receiving tips.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are offering a $30,000 reward in the case, and businessman Marcus Lemonis is offering a separate $100,000 reward.

"We will do everything, everything we can and use every resource available to bring these people to justice. We will leave no stone unturned, we will leave nothing behind to bring these shooters to justice," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Monday morning. "We need your help, we need information, we need you to come forward if you have information."

Thank you @ATFMiami for adding $25,000 to the reward, where so many victims and families were sadly affected by senseless gun violence. Your support is genuinely embraced by the MDPD and our community. Call @CrimeStopper305 with any information, you can remain anonymous! — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

The shooting came about a day after a drive-by shooting in Wynwood that left one person dead and six others injured.