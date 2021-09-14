crime

Police Respond to Two Midday Robberies on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax District

The robberies were reported around midday just about a block away from one another on Melrose Avenue. No arrests were reported.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Katherine Picazo

Getty

Police responded Tuesday afternoon to two robberies that happened within about one hour on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District. 

The first robbery involved a man armed with a semiautomatic handgun who took shoes and clothing from a store in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue. The armed robber was report at about 12:30 p.m.

The second robbery was reported about an hour later at at bike shop in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue. A bike was stolen. The store was closed at the time.

No arrests were reported. It was not immediately clear whether the same person is sought in both robberies.

The robberies are the latest in a string of crimes along Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District. All occurred within a few blocks of one another.

Crime along Melrose in the Fairfax District is causing concern. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

This article tagged under:

crimeLAPD
