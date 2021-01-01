Police Search For Driver Accused of Hit-and-run in Boyle Heights

Police on Thursday released the description of a man suspected in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in Boyle Heights in December.

The crash happened about 5:35 p.m. Dec. 19 at the intersection of Soto and Cesar E. Chavez streets.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a man driving a white Chevrolet S10 pickup was turning southbound onto Soto when he struck a woman walking across the street at a crosswalk.

According to an LAPD statement, the driver "did not stop to render aid nor identify himself, and fled the scene southbound Soto Street."

The woman was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and released days later, police said.

Video of the driver from the intersection and from a gas station prior to the crash showed him wearing a royal blue security uniform shirt with a camouflage long-sleeve shirt underneath and black pants, according to police. He was described as between 20 and 30 years old, roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair and beard.

Police described the truck as a model between 1998 and 2004. It had a light bar on top of the cab, blacked-out tail lights and a dent on the rear top corner behind the driver.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who can provide information that leads to the driver's identification, arrest or conviction, or a civil resolution, said police, adding that anyone with information on the crash can call the department's Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online.