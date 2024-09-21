Koreatown

Police search for hit-and-run scooter driver in Koreatown crash

A woman on a scooter on the sidewalk injured an elderly pedestrian when she crashed into him.

By Karla Rendon

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck an elderly man with a scooter in Koreatown on Sept. 12, 2024.

Law enforcement is searching for the driver of an electric scooter who struck and injured an elderly man on a sidewalk in Koreatown.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 on the 2800 block of James M Wood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, surveillance cameras captured a man and a woman traveling on separate Lime electric scooters on the sidewalk.

Video shows the woman traveling ahead of the man on her scooter and then crashing into a pedestrian. The two then took off.

Firefighters responded to the scene and treated the victim for a head injury. That man denied transportation to a hospital, LAPD said. It is unclear how severe his injuries were.

A hit-and-run report was taken at the scene, and detectives are continuing their investigation.

Electric scooters are not allowed to be driven on sidewalks and must be driven on bike lanes. Those who are traveling on electric scooters must follow local traffic laws.

NBC4 has reached out to Lime for comment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station at 213-382-9102.

