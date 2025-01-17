Downey

Police search for two armed men accused of robbery, kidnapping in Downey

The thieves took off with over $100,000 worth of merchandise from the jewelry store.

By Staff Reports

Downey Police

Authorities are searching for two men accused of robbing a jewelry store and assaulting an employee at gunpoint in Downey.

The robbery happened on Jan. 11 around 10:15 a.m. when two armed men entered the Gold Dream Fine Jewelry store.

The suspected thieves pointed a handgun at the sales associate before tackling and gagging them, according to police.

As one of the robbers detained the store associate, the other man ransacked the jewelry store.

The thieves took off with jewelry, gold, and watches with a value exceeding $100,000, according to Downey police.

The two men are still at large and are believed to be "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Chaidez at 562-904-2391 or bchaidez@downeyca.org.

